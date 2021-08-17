The Bold Type season 5: Netflix release date, plot and everything you need to know

The Bold Type is returning the Netflix soon. Picture: Netflix

When is The Bold Type season 5 out in the UK and what will happen to Jane, Sutton and Kat? Find out everything...

If you’re anything like us, you probably binge watched four seasons of The Bold Type on Netflix in a few weeks.

The series follows best friends Jane Sloan, Kat Edison and Sutton Brady-Hunter who all work together at fictional women's magazine, Scarlet.

But after season four finished last year on a serious cliffhanger, we’ve been waiting patiently for season 5 to drop in the UK.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the new season of The Bold Type…

The Bold Type season 5 release date:

We don’t yet have an air date for season five of The Bold Type in the UK.

The series began airing in the US back in July, with new episodes debuting on Freeform and Hulu every Wednesday.

It’s also not clear whether the episodes will be available on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

The show’s second series was dropped on Amazon Prime Video in the UK the day after its US broadcast, while all the series’ were put on Netflix.

We reckon The Bold Type will arrive on one of the streaming platforms in the UK by the end of the summer.

The Bold Type season 4 aired in 2020. Picture: Netflix

What happens in The Bold Type season 5?

Viewers can expect just as much drama from Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) this time around.

If you cast your minds back to 2020, magazine stylist Sutton was let heartbroken when her husband Richard walked out on her after she revealed she didn’t want to have children.

Showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser has said Sutton and Richard’s issues will be revisited, explaining: “They haven’t hit real, huge roadblocks before.

“I’m hopeful that they’ll get to know themselves better, and we’ll see. I certainly don’t think the door is closed forever. But we’ll all discuss it in season five.”

As for Kat, she recently ended things with conservative girlfriend Eva over text, and it looks like there is still more to come from her relationship with Adena.

Jane, Sutton and Kat are back for The Bold Type season 5. Picture: Netflix

Nikohl Boosheri, who plays Adena, told Digital Spy in May: “I was really surprised and pleased [it was ending], because the show had kind of gotten shut down due to COVID last year, right? They got shut down in March, and didn’t get to finish, I think, their last two episodes and completely wrap it up.

“Just the fact that everyone came together to wrap this up in a way that made sense and that fans would be happy with, as well as considering the circumstances we’re under – I feel so lucky to have been through that.”

We last saw Jane challenging Jacqueline’s decision to put an end to an inappropriate workplace story she had been working on, while also trying to distract herself from her feelings towards a colleague.

Will there be a season 6 of The Bold Type?

Unfortunately, this is the end for The Bold Type and the show is set to end after this season.

The series will also consist of just six episodes, as opposed to the usual 10.