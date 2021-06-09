Who plays Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type?

Melora Harding plays Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type
Melora Harding plays Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type. Picture: Netflix/PA Images/Instagram

Who is Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type and what else has Melora Harding been in?

If, like us, you’re currently in the middle of binge watching The Bold Type on Netflix, you’ll know Jacqueline Carlyle as the editor-in-chief of Scarlet magazine and ultimate power woman.

As well as championing women through the whole series, Jacqueline is also a huge support to Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady-Hunter (Meghann Fahy).

And it turns out, Jacqueline is loosely inspired by the life of Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles and her time at the magazine.

In a 2017 interview with Bustle, Joanna said she inspired not only Jacqueline’s character but also Scarlet’s writers, admitting: “The Bold Type is loosely inspired by 30 years I’ve had in the workplace.”

But who plays Jacqueline in The Bold Type and what else has she been in?

Who plays Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type?

Jacqueline Carlyle is played by 53-year-old Melora Hardin.

Hardin was born in Houston, Texas and moved to San Francisco, California the age of five.

Jacqueline Carlyle is played by Melora Hardin
Jacqueline Carlyle is played by Melora Hardin. Picture: Netflix

After graduating from Sarah Lawrence College and started her acting career as the young star of the television series Thunder in 1977.

What else has Melora Hardin been in?

Melora is best known for her roles as Jan Levinson on NBC's The Office and Trudy Monk on USA Network's Monk.

She also played Tammy Cashman in Amazon Prime Video's Transparent, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Other credits include 27 Dresses, 17 Again, Gilmore Girls and The Blacklist.

Melora also played a nightclub singer in Disney's The Rocketeer and sang the U.S. national anthem at the Anaheim Ducks’ season opening hockey game on October 13, 2010.

Is Melora Hardin married?

Melora has been married to actor Gildart Jackson since 1997 and they have two daughters together, Rory and Piper.

He is best known for portraying Gideon in Charmed and Giles the butler in the 2013 reality television series Whodunnit?.

Gildart also plays Jacqueline’s husband in The Bold Type.

