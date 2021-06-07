Full cast of The Bold Type: Who is in the Netflix series and how do you recognise them?

The full cast list of The Bold Type on Netflix. Picture: Instagram

Who is in the cast of The Bold Type? Everyone from Katie Stevens to Samuel Page...

We’re completely hooked on Netflix’s original series The Bold Type.

The show first aired in 2017 and follows best friends Jane Sloan, Kat Edison and Sutton Brady-Hunter who all work together at fictional women's magazine, Scarlet.

Season five will soon drop on Netflix, which means the drama of Jacqueline Carlyle is back and better than ever.

So, who is in the cast of The Bold Type and where have you seen them before? Here’s what we know…

The Bold Type full cast list:

Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan

Katie Stevens plays Jane Sloan in The Bold Type. Picture: Instagram

Tiny Jane is played by Katie Stevens, who actually shot to fame when she appeared on the ninth season of American Idol.

She also starred as Karma Ashcroft in Faking It and has also appeared in I'll Bring the Awkward, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

Katie is married to musician Paul DiGiovanni, with the pair tying the knot in October 2019 after six years of dating. They live in Nashville, Tennessee together.

Aisha Dee as Kat Edison

Aisha Dee plays Kat Edison in The Bold Type. Picture: Instagram

Aisha Dee plays social media editor Kat Edison in The Bold Type.

The 27-year-old Australian actress is best known for her role as Desi Biggins on the children's television series The Saddle Club.

In 2010, she also starred as Christine in Australian-British show Dead Gorgeous and had roles in I Hate My Teenage Daughter and Chasing Life.

Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady-Hunter

Meghann Fahy plays Sutton Brady-Hunter in The Bold Type. Picture: Instagram

31-year-old Meghann had many roles before starring in The Bold Type, including Natalie Goodman in the musical Next to Normal, and Hannah O'Connor on the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live.

In January 2012, she appeared in a one-night concert reading of Twilight: The Musical at New World Stages as Bella.

Her other TV credits include Gossip Girl, The Lost Valentine and Necessary Roughness.

Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver Grayson

Stephen Conrad Moore plays Oliver Grayson in The Bold Type. Picture: Instagram

We’ve all fallen in love with non-nonsense fashion expert Oliver Grayson on The Bold Type.

He is played by actor Stephen Conrad Moore who is also known for his roles in Chicago P.D. (2014) and Margaret (2011).

Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle

TV and film fans will recognise the Editor-in-Chief of Scarlett magazine as actress Melora Hardi.

The 53-year-old has a long showbiz career and has starred in shows such as The Office Monk andTransparent, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Her other credits include 27 Dresses, 17 Again, Dirty Dancing and Family Guy.

Matt Ward as Alex Crawford

Alex Crawford is played by actor Matt Ward who has had a fair few roles.

He has starred in Arrow, TRON: Legacy and The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud alongside Zac Efron.

Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El-Amin

Adena El-Amin describes herself as a ‘proud lesbian Muslim’ and is played by Nikohl Boosheri.

Nikohl was born in Pakistan to Iranian parents and moved to Canada when she was two months old.

She has starred in TV shows such as Tower Prep, Continuum, Futurestates and Seeds of Yesterday.

Sam Page as Richard Hunter

Sam Page plays Richard Hunter in The Bold Type. Picture: Instagram

Sutton’s on/off again love interest Richard Hunter is played Samuel Page .

The 44-year-old has appeared on television shows such as Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, House of Cards, Switched at Birth, Scandal, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Gossip Girl

Dan Jeannotte as Ryan Decker

Jane Sloan's romantic interest aka ‘Pinstripe’ was played by Dan Jeannotte.

The actor gained recognition for his role as Brandon Russell in Good Witch, and also played James Stuart in Reign.

He’s also had roles in Assassin's Creed Unity, Fargo and Designated Survivor.