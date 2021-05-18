Netflix announces Bridgerton spin-off series for Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte will get her own spin-off series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Naomi Bartram

There is a spin-off Bridgerton series which will focus on Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton fans get excited, because Netflix has created a brand new spin-off series based on Queen Charlotte.

The prequel hasn’t got a name yet, but it will be written by Shonda Rhimes and will focus on the Queen's early years before she rose to power.

According to Deadline, producers of Bridgerton Betsy Beers and Tom Verica will also work on the new series.

A tweet from Netflix said: “All Hail The Queen.

“Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury.”

All Hail The Queen!



Netflix's head of global TV Bela Bajaria added in a statement: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

Queen Charlotte’s spin off will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, who are played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh.

Fans of period drama will know that the queen is played by Golda Rosheuvel, who has previously had a long stage career.

The Queen was created especially for the series and doesn’t appear in the original novels by Julia Quinn.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

This means Shonda Rhimes will have full reign to create a whole new story for Queen Charlotte.

Meanwhile, season two of Bridgerton is set to be released in 2022, with the story focusing on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) this time around.

Announcing the news earlier this year, a message from Lady Whistledown herself read: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

"Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Unfortunately, Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as the Duke of Hastings.

