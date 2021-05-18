Netflix announces Bridgerton spin-off series for Queen Charlotte

18 May 2021, 11:30

Queen Charlotte will get her own spin-off series on Netflix
Queen Charlotte will get her own spin-off series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

There is a spin-off Bridgerton series which will focus on Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton fans get excited, because Netflix has created a brand new spin-off series based on Queen Charlotte.

The prequel hasn’t got a name yet, but it will be written by Shonda Rhimes and will focus on the Queen's early years before she rose to power.

According to Deadline, producers of Bridgerton Betsy Beers and Tom Verica will also work on the new series.

A tweet from Netflix said: “All Hail The Queen.

“Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury.”

Netflix's head of global TV Bela Bajaria added in a statement: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

Read More: Stunning Bridgerton filming location is offering 'dining dome' experiences

Queen Charlotte’s spin off will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, who are played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh.

Fans of period drama will know that the queen is played by Golda Rosheuvel, who has previously had a long stage career.

The Queen was created especially for the series and doesn’t appear in the original novels by Julia Quinn.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton
Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

This means Shonda Rhimes will have full reign to create a whole new story for Queen Charlotte.

Meanwhile, season two of Bridgerton is set to be released in 2022, with the story focusing on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) this time around.

Announcing the news earlier this year, a message from Lady Whistledown herself read: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

"Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Unfortunately, Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as the Duke of Hastings.

Now Read: Rege-Jean Page speaks out on James Bond rumours after Bridgerton exit

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ellie Rawnsley plays Anna in Innocent season 2

Innocent season 2 cast: Who is Ellie Rawnsley and what else has she been in?
Priyanga Burford plays Karen in Innocent season 2

Innocent season 2 cast: Who is Priyanga Burford and what else has she been in?
See the Mare of Easttown episode guide

How many episodes are there of Mare of Easttown and how can I watch it?
Evan Peters as Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown

Is Detective Colin Zabel really dead in Mare of Easttown?

Holly Willoughby is wearing trousers from Zara on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

What are the rules on going on holiday to amber list countries? (stock images)

Can I go on holiday to amber list countries?

Lifestyle

Is Shrek one of your favourite films? Think you know every line and every detail? Well, here's your chance to prove it.

QUIZ: How well do you remember Shrek?

Lifestyle

These are the new releases that have caught the Heart team's eye this month...

Lust List: The most exciting new releases, events and products in May 2021

Lifestyle

What are the rules on travel to Spain?

Can I travel to Spain from the UK and what traffic light list is the country on?

Lifestyle

What are the rules on travel to France?

Can I travel to France from the UK and what traffic light list is the country on?

Lifestyle

There is a shortage of Cadbury flakes in the UK

Cadbury confirms 99 Flake shortage in the UK

Lifestyle