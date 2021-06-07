Who plays Jane Sloan in The Bold Type? Katie Stevens' age, height and acting career revealed

What height is Jane Sloane in The Bold Type and what else has Katie Stevens been in?

The fifth and final season of The Bold Type is set to drop on Netflix over the next few months.

So, in preparation we’ve binge watched every single episode so far…

If you haven’t managed to catch it yet (what are you playing at?!), the story follows best mates Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady-Hunter (Meghann Fahy) who all work at Scarlet magazine.

But while we’ve got to know ‘Tiny Jane’ pretty well on The Bold Type, how much do we know about the actress that plays her?

Katie Stevens plays Jane Sloan in The Bold Type. Picture: Netflix

How old is Katie Stevens?

Katie Stevens was born on December 8, 1992, making her 28-years-old.

She grew up in Middlebury, Connecticut and sparked her love for music and acting in her local theatre community.

In 2009, Katie auditioned for American Idol where she sang ‘At Last’, and all four judges (including guest judge Victoria Beckham) put her through to the next round.

She was eliminated from the show in eight place but went on to tour with the American Idols LIVE! in 2010.

Katie Stevens appeared on American Idol. Picture: Netflix

After kickstarting her career, Katie went on to star as Karma Ashcroft in Faking It and has also appeared in I'll Bring the Awkward, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

What is Katie Stevens’ height?

Katie Stevens is 1.59m or 5’3.

While her character is known as ‘Tiny Jane’ in The Bold Type, due to her height, she is actually only an inch shorter than her 5’4 co-star Meghann Fahy (Sutton Brady-Hunter).

Is Katie Stevens married?

Katie married her partner Paul DiGiovanni on 12 October 2019 after almost six years of dating.

Music producer Paul DiGiovanni is also the guitarist from the band Boys Like Girls.

Katie previously said she knew she had met The One after first meeting Paul back in 2013.

She previously told People: “Our first date was five and a half years ago. After dating for a couple months, I knew [he was going to be] my husband,.

“From the second that I met him up until now, he’s made me feel special and more than enough every single day.”