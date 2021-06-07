When is The Bold Type season 5 coming to Netflix in the UK?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already binge watched all four seasons of The Bold Type on Netflix.

The series follows best mates Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady-Hunter (Meghann Fahy) as they navigate their dream jobs at Scarlet magazine.

But with a giant cliffhanger at the end of season four, we’re all dying to know what happens between Sutton and Richard (Sam Page).

So, when is The Bold Type season 5 coming to Netflix? And how can you watch it? Here’s what we know…

When is The Bold Type season 5 coming to Netflix in the UK?

The Bold Type season five has already started airing in the U.S. which means it could be making its way across the pond soon.

According to HITC, it is ‘likely’ that the last series will be available to watch after premiering in America.

There is no exact release date at the moment, but we’re hoping it will be available later this year.

The Bold Type is airing in the US this June. Picture: Netflix

Unfortunately, this will be the final season of The Bold Type, the creators have confirmed.

Speaking about the show coming to an end, Nikohl Boosheri, who plays Adena, recently told Digital Spy: “I was really surprised and pleased [it was ending], because the show had kind of gotten shut down due to COVID last year, right?

“They got shut down in March, and didn't get to finish, I think, their last two episodes and completely wrap it up.

"Just the fact that everyone came together to wrap this up in a way that made sense and that fans would be happy with, as well as considering the circumstances we're under – I feel so lucky to have been through that.”

The Bold Type fans want to know what happens to Richard and Sutton. Picture: Netflix

Details of the show are currently being kept under wraps, but the show's Executive Producer shared a first look on Instagram.

As the show comes to an end, what we all want to know is what happens between Sutton and Richard.

Teasing what we can expect, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser told TV Line: “I feel that Richard and Sutton have much more to explore.

“They both need to explore themselves first, though. They haven’t hit real, huge roadblocks before… I certainly don’t think the door is closed forever. But we’ll all discuss it in season 5.”

The first four seasons of The Bold Type are all available to stream on Netflix UK.

