The Deceived: Who is Roisin actress Catherine Walker and what else has she been in?

Catherine Walker is starring as Roisin in The Deceived. Picture: BBC/Channel 5

How old is Catherine Walker and who did she play in Shetland? Here's what we know...

The Deceived is the new thriller that has already got the nation hooked.

The Channel 5 series was created by Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee and tells the story of an affair which ends with deadly consequences.

But as well as a dark and twisting plot, the story also features some incredible talent including Paul Mescal and Emmett J Scanlon, as well as actress Catherine Walker.

So, who is Catherine Walker and what else has she been in? Find out everything…

Catherine Walker plays Roisin in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

How old is Catherine Walker?

Catherine Walker is a 45-year-old actress who was born in Dublin.

The star graduated at the Gaiety School of Acting before moving to London in the late 90s to pursue her acting career.

What else has Catherine Walker been in?

Catherine has racked up lots of impressive acting credits on Irish TV including The Clinic, Northanger Abbey, Bitter Sweet, Critical and A Dark Song.

She also appeared in Finding Joy, Resistance, Rig 45, and Strike Back.

Fans will probably recognise her for playing Madame Scarron/Madame de Maintenon in series 2 of the TV series Versailles, as well as Alice Brooks in Series 4 of the BBC drama Shetland.

Earlier this year, she also appeared for 3 episodes in the Netflix series Cursed as the recurring character, Lenore, the mother to Nimue from the legends of King Arthur.

Is Catherine Walker married?

Not much is known about Catherine’s family life. She was previously married and lived with her other half in Brighton.

She told the Irish Times in 2017: “I met my husband at my second season at Stratford.

“And we got married in the holidays from that. So it was a short courtship. When we got back from that, I felt that I had to get back to the sea. It was a sea thing. Some of my closest friends are still from that time.”

The pair are now divorced and Catherine lives in Dublin.