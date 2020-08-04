Who's in the cast of Channel 5's The Deceived? And where have you seen them before?

The cast of Channel 5's The Deceived - including Paul Mescal, Emily Reid and Catherine Walker.

If you’re looking for a new series to get hooked on, The Deceived on Channel 5 could be exactly what you need.

The dark thriller - created by the writer of Derry Girls Lisa McGee - follows a student named Ophelia (Emily Reid) who has an affair with her professor Dr Michael Callaghan (Emmett J Scanlan).

But when Michael's wife Roisin (Catherine Walker) dies in a fire, Ophelia becomes convinced that she’s still alive and takes it upon herself to uncover the truth.

So, who is in the cast of The Deceived along with Paul Mescal and Emily Reid? Here’s the full line up…

Emily Reid as Ophelia Marsh

Emily Reid plays Ophelia Marsh in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

English student Ophelia is played by actress Emily Reid.

Emily has recently starred as Sophia Trenchard in ITV drama Belgravia, and also starred as Roxanna Dubiki on the ITV comedy-drama series The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

Speaking about her dark new role, Emily said: “As an actor, I was lucky to have the disconnect, but shooting this project did make me think how terrifying and incredibly abusive it must be to have this happen to you.”

Emmett J Scanlan as Dr Michael Callaghan

Emmett J Scanlan plays Dr Michael Callaghan in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

Emmett J Scanlan is playing Dr Michael Callaghan who is a well-liked lecturer of literature at Cambridge, who embarks on an affair with his student.

As well as playing Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks, Emmett previously played Billy Grade in BBC One drama Peaky Blinders.

He also starred as Jack O’Doherty in Sky drama Gangs of London.

Read More: Who is The Deceived star Emily Reid who plays Ophelia and what else has she been in?

Catherine Walker as Roisin Mulvery

Catherine Walker plays Roisin Mulvery in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

Michael’s murdered wife Roisin is played by Catherine Walker.

She previously played Kayleigh in 2010 film Leap Year, and has also starred in the likes of Versailles, Shetland and Finding Joy.

Paul Mescal as Sean McKeogh

Paul Mescal is starring as volunteer firefighter Sean who is helping Michael and Roisin with their renovations.

Obviously, Normal People fans will know Paul for his role as Connell alongside Daisy Edgar Jones.

His performance in the BBC series even earned his first ever Emmy nomination last week.

Read More: Who is Emmett J Scanlan's wife Claire Cooper? Inside their real-life Hollyoaks relationship

Eleanor Methven as Mary Mulvery

Eleanor Methven plays Mary Mulvery in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

Roisin’s mother Mary is depicted by Eleanor Methven.

Derry Girls fans will recognise her as Aunt Bride, and she also played Hannah in the Little Women mini-series.

Read More: What happened to Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks? And where is actor Emmett J. Scanlan now?

Ian McElhinney as Hugh Callaghan

Ian McElhinney plays Hugh Callaghan in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

Ian McElhinney is Michael’s dementia-suffering father in The Deceived.

He also starred in Derry Girls’ Grandpa Joe, as well as a role in Game of Thrones as Ser Barristan Selmy.

Who else is starring in The Deceived?

Dempsey Bovell is Michael’s confidante Matthew after starring in Krypton, Vera, and Patrick Melrose and Solo: A Star Wars story.

Shelley Conn stars as Roisin’s friend Ruth, she previously played DI Vanessa Harmon in ITV drama Liar.

Local woman Cloda O’Donnell is played by Louisa Harland and has also starred as Orla McCool in Derry Girls.

Now Read: How old is Normal People actor Paul Mescal, what is his height and who is he dating?

