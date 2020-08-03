Who is Emmett J Scanlan's wife Claire Cooper? Inside their real-life Hollyoaks relationship

Emmett and Claire have been married since 2015. Picture: Instagram/Claire Cooper

Emmett J Scanlan stars in Channel 5's 'The Deceived' - here's everything you need to know about his wife, kids and family life.

Emmett J Scanlan is the man responsible for one of our favourite soap bad boys of all time - Hollyoaks' Brendan Brady.

He held the role from 2010 until 2013, before his character got sent to prison for the murder of his dad Seamus.

The actor, who has also appeared in The Fall, In The Flesh and Butterfly, has since claimed that it's unlikely he'll return to the soap, telling the Irish Times 'there's only so long' he could have stayed as you 'run the risk of running the same storylines with different characters'.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: Friends and family banned as new social distancing rules are revealed

While he was working on Hollyoaks, he began a relationship with his co-star Claire Cooper - who played Jacqui McQueen.

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship and family life.

Emmett and Claire met on the set of Hollyoaks in 2010. Picture: Instagram

Who is Claire Cooper and how did she meet Emmett J Scanlan?

Claire, 39, played Jacqui McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2006 until 2013. The couple met when Emmett joined the cast in 2010, and they got married in New York on New Year's Eve in 2015.

Speaking about the wedding, Emmett said at the time, according to The Sun: "It's something I'll never forget.

"Everyone got behind the wedding with such love that it was overwhelming at times."

Do Claire Cooper and Emmett J Scanlan have kids?

Last month, the couple announced the arrival of their first baby - a son called Ocean-Torin.

Claire announced the news on Instagram, writing: "And just like that I became a mamily ⁣

"After 2 trips to the hospital, 40 hrs of labour & an emergency C section our little boy arrived ❤️⁣

Read more: Tracy Beaker set to return to TV with new series starring Dani Harmer

"So grateful to the entire team who supported us in all our choices at #arroweparkhospital before, during & after - it certainly got complicated in moments but then he’s a wee Scanlan how are we surprised?! the #NHS team led us consistently with care & kindness & made us feel so safe & protected - thank you!!⁣"

Emmett also posted an adorable black and white picture of the baby captioned: "Hey world, meet my world. Our world.

Meet Ocean-Torin Scanlan..."

NOW READ:

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce newborn daughter's adorable name