Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce newborn daughter's adorable name

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their daughter last month. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their second child last month.

Vogue Williams has announced the name of her newborn baby daughter, revealing that they've called her Gigi Margaux Matthews.

She and husband Spencer Matthews had previously kept the name secret, but they have now opened up about the decision behind the name.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the Heart presenter said: "When we were discussing names I thought, 'I want to want her name', and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself.

"We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her.

And Spencer added: "I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine.

"When people ask what she's called I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely."

Vogue also revealed that Gigi's wardrobe is already packed, adding: "I've always, always wanted a little girl – I mean, her wardrobe is already quite extensive. I hope nobody buys me any more baby clothes because we've definitely got enough until she's 18 months. I couldn't help myself."

Gigi was born on 22 July, and she is the couple's second child - their first is 23-month-old son Theodore.

Vogue announced that she'd given birth on Instagram last month, writing: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world 💕".

