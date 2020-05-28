When is The Great British Sewing Bee final?

Great British Sewing Bee final date revealed. Picture: BBC

When is the final of The Great British Sewing Bee? And how many episodes are there? Find out everything...

Joe Lycett returned to the helm of The Great British Sewing Bee last month as a new batch of 12 contestants started their journey on the ultimate sewing competition.

From the makers of The Great British Bake Off, the participants are tasked with three challenges a week in a bid to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

These are made up of the pattern challenge, followed by a transformation project and finally the made-to-measure round.

But as we head into another tough round, when is the final and how many episodes are there? Here’s what we know…

When is the final of The Great British Sewing Bee?

The final of the sixth series of The Great British Sewing Bee will be on the 24th of June 2020.

There are ten episodes of the program altogether, with episode seven airing on 3rd June.

During this instalment, the six remaining home sewers will head back in time to the 1980s, attempting to revive the glamorous style of that decade.

On 10th June, the five remaining sewers will do battle in the quarter-final, where they must master techniques and styles from France, Spain and the Philippines.

The following week is the semi-finals (June 17), while the 10th and final episode is set for June 24th.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back on BBC One. Picture: BBC

If you happen to miss an episode of The Great British Sewing Bee, you can catch up on iPlayer shortly after the episode has finished airing on TV.

This comes after the group recently had to use their imagination for reduce, reuse and recycle week - meaning all the fabric in the haberdashery was replaced with charity shop clothes and soft furnishings.

Unfortunately, it was Peter who was sent home after a disappointed few rounds.

He later told the camera: “This has been one of the best things I have ever done in my life.

“This is what I want to do, I want to make clothes. That’s what I’m going to do!”

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC One.