Meet The Great British Sewing Bee contestants still left in the competition

The Great British Sewing Bee has returned for its sixth season, with Esme Young and Patrick Grant judging a whole new bunch of creative hopefuls.

Hosted by comedian Joe Lycett, the competition is from the makers of The Great British Bake Off and follows a similar format, but with amateur sewers trying to impress.

Contestants begin with the pattern challenge, followed by a transformation project and finally the made-to-measure round.

Each week, one person wins garment of the week, while another is eliminated. But who are the 12 contestants taking part and who has been eliminated?

Who is in the The Great British Sewing Bee 2020?

Clare

Clare, 37, is a occupation Hospital Doctor from Winchester who works at a hospital in Portsmouth with specialist interest in lung cancer.

Clare was taught to sew as a teenager by her mum and inspired by the 1930s and 1940s patterns.

Liz

Product Manager Liz, is a 36-year-old from Middlesbrough and has become known for her punk style and quirky homemade clothes on the show.

Mark

Mark, 42, is from Kenilworth and studied music at college before becoming a personal banker.

He learned to sew at his local haberdashery and now designs menswear for his husband and dogs.

Matt

43-year-old Matt works as a broadcast engineer in London where he monitors 45 TV channels broadcasting around the world.

He first started sewing when he threw a drag party three years ago and made his own dress.

Nicole

Nicole, 42, is a jewellery designer who grew up in Trinidad, but now lives in London.

She often visited a seamstress when she was younger to have garments specially made as it was hard to get clothes.

Peter

Peter, 40, trained as a hairdresser after school before moving to Brighton when he was 20.

He is now a deputy manager of the Brighton YHA but has a workshop in the spare room of his flat where he likes to create his own clothes.

Therese

Therese, 64, is semi-retired Tutor from East Sussex who was taught to sew by her primary school teacher.

Therese loves to recycle and upcycle clothes for her grandchildren, as well as updating her own pieces.

Who has been eliminated from The Great British Sewing Bee 2020?

Angillia

62-year-old retired school teacher Angillia has been eliminated from the show.

Upon leaving, she told the cameras: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being in an environment with lots of people who enjoy and share my passion for sewing.”

Alex

Student Alex, 24, was shown the door during holiday week.

He said at the time: “Everyone else in this room is so deserving of this opportunity. ‘They present such fantastic work and maybe my skills aren’t at that level just yet.”

While Esme added: “It was really difficult to send Alex home but I really believe he’s going to learn from this.”

Fiona

During children’s week, 56-year-old Fiona was eliminated by the judges.

The star explained afterwards: “From the first time I saw the show, I thought, ‘That’s for me.’

“I don’t sing, I don’t dance, there’s not too many places you can go to shine at the thing you enjoy doing the best.”

Tearing up, she added: “I’m not somebody who’s won anything, or done anything. This is pretty much top of my list!”

Hazel

Hazel is a 26-year-old Charity Worker from Kent who learnt to sew when she was just a child.

Unfortunately, she was sent packing during sportswear week, as she admitted: “I’m really proud of myself.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and have seen a different side to my sewing. ‘Sewing is really cool, it’s really magical and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Ali

It was the end of the road for paramedic Ali, 48, after a tough lingerie week.

She said: “It’s been fantastic and I think I’ve done Yorkshire proud. It hasn’t felt like I’ve been on Sewing Bee, it’s felt like I’ve had some crazy days away with friends sewing.

“Can I apply again next year?”

