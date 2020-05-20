What is new Netflix flower show The Big Flower Fight and where was it filmed?

By Polly Foreman

The Big Flower Fight has been tipped as the floral version of Great British Bake Off - here's your need-to-know on the new Netflix series.

If there's currently a Great British Bake Off-shaped hole in your life and you're yearning for some nice wholesome content on your screens, we have some good news.

The Big Flower Fight has just dropped on Netflix, and it's essentially the GBBO of flower arranging.

The show features amateur florists, sculptors and garden designers competing to win the chance to design a new sculpture at Kew Gardens in London.

There are eight episodes in the series, and it launched on Netflix on 18 May.

Here's your need-to-know.

Who presents The Big Flower Fight and who are the judges?

The show is presented by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, and judged by celeb florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht.

The Big Flower Fight is available to stream now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How does The Big Flower Fight work?

Vic Reeves summed it up as: 'It’s not Gardeners’ World. It’s punk rock gardening...a lot of the people here could be in bands. It looks like a documentary about some rock and rollers instead of gardeners. It’s really good.'

In each episode, the 10 pairs taking part are given a different theme by which to make their flower creation. Themes include Sea Creatures', 'Green Giants', and 'Fabulous Floral Fashion'.

Similarly to Bake Off, the teams' creations are judged, and one pair is eliminated in each episode.

The Big Flower Fight has been dubbed the GBBO of flower arranging. Picture: Netflix

Who are The Big Flower Fight contestants and where are they from?

Contestants in the Big Flower Fight take part in teams of two - the full cast list is below.

Yan Skates and Henck Röling (from Denmark and the Netherlands)

Ralph and Jim Kernott (from Eastbourne, UK)

Jordan Mark and Sarah (from Maryland, US)

Helen Lockwood and Andi (from Somerset, UK)

Andrew Whittle and Ryan Lanji (from London, UK)

Monet Martin and Stephanie Lovell (from Surrey and Hampshire, UK)

Nick Cutsumpas and Taylor Morgan (from New York City, US)

Raymond and Chanelle (from London, UK)

Declan J Cooney and Eoghan Riordan Fernandez (from Dublin, Ireland)

Rachel and Delilah (from Brooklyn, US)

How can I watch The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

The Big Flower Fight is available to stream now on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The Big Flower Fight?

You can watch the trailer below:

Where was The Big Flower Fight filmed?

The Big Flower Fight was filmed in Maidstone, Kent, and features a giant greenhouse as its base for contestants.

