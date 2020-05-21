Man transforms rusty old cooking pot with a can of coke - and it looks brand new

A man has transformed his old pot with coke. Picture: Reddit

This genius cleaning hack made a dirty pot look brand new using a can of coke.

We’re all guilty of holding on to things we should probably throw away.

But one man has proved that buying new isn’t always the answer, as he totally transformed a rusty camp oven to look brand new.

And what’s more, he didn’t need to buy expensive cleaning products or chemicals to get the job done - instead, reaching for a simple can of coke.

At first glance, the cast iron pot seemingly needs to be chucked away as it is covered in rust.

A Reddit user revealed their cleaning hack. Picture: Reddit

But posting on Reddit, the anonymous man revealed he poured two cans of coke on the pot and then scrubbed at it with a wire brush.

Impressed by unusual technique, one Reddit user replied: "Coke, huh? Never tried that. I've restored a few rusty cast iron skillets with a vinegar soak before. I'll have to try using coke if I ever need to do it again."

“Wow wow wow, sooo satisfying 😯,” said another, while a third added: “This has made my day! Great job.”

A fourth suggested: “One effective way to remove rust is using tomato sauce, let it sit for a few minutes or an hour maybe.”

According to ‘A Collection of Interesting General Chemistry Experiments’, Coca-Cola contains phosphoric acid, a chemical found in commercial rust removers that helps break down rust.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something to put in your sparkling pot, a cooking hack reveals we’ve been opening OXO cubes wrong for years.

It turns out the cubes are actually meant to open up and become sachets, which is why they have folded flaps on either side.

We've been opening Oxo cubes wrong this whole time?!? pic.twitter.com/E0xcF3aquQ — Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) December 8, 2019

Instead of just ripping straight into the foil, you’re actually supposed to lift up the flaps on either side.

Then you should carefully crush the stock inside the packaging, trying not to rip it at all.

This transforms the cube into a tiny packet which can then be easily poured into any dish you're making. Genius!

