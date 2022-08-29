The Suspect filming locations: Where is the hospital and police station in the ITV drama?

The Suspect is filmed across London. Picture: ITV

Which hospital is in The Suspect? And where is the ITV drama set? Here's what we know...

The Suspect is a brand new ITV drama which is set to have you hooked for the next few weeks.

The series introduces Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin (Aiden Turner) who appears to have the perfect life – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist.

A teaser from ITV add: ““All it takes is a murder victim, a troubled young patient and the biggest lie of his life.

“Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joseph risks everything as he embarks on a journey that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind."

The Suspect filming locations revealed. Picture: ITV

But where was The Suspect filmed and what is the location?

Where was The Suspect filmed?

The Suspect was filmed on location in London during the autumn of 2021 which means there are plenty of really striking views throughout the series.

Anjli Mohindra, who plays DS Devi in the series, said: “London is a massive character in this drama. Some of the places we filmed are pretty iconic and beautiful to see on screen.

“Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross was a particular favourite of mine along with the police headquarters.”

The hospital was filmed in Paddington. Picture: ITV

Which hospital is in The Suspect?

The hospital in The Suspect was filmed at the City of Westminster College in Paddington.

Opening up about filming the hospital scenes, actor Adam James - who plays Dr. Gerald 'Jack' Owens - said: “It’s an extraordinary structure on the inside. Like a cake that gets wider as it goes up. That was a very dynamic and surprising location.”

Where is the Police Station in The Suspect?

The building used for the police headquarters is right between The Shard and London Bridge, which is why it has such amazing views.

Speaking about the stunning location, Anjli said: “An amazing location with really striking windows.

“It had the most incredible views. It was like it was made for the show and it’s just an empty space in the middle of London. We kept looking at the view out of the windows.”

The Police Station was filmed near London Bridge. Picture: ITV

Where is Jack’s apartment in The Suspect?

Jack’s apartment was in the Coal Drops Yard area of King’s Cross in London and was recently redeveloped.

The Suspect actor Adam admitted it might be ‘a bit above Jack’s paygrade’ but added: “It gave James our director, greater opportunity to encompass London in a slightly different way, aiding the visual style of the show in helping London to become an elemental part of this story too.”

Director James Strong also opened up about filming in central London, calling the process ‘a joy’.

“We wanted London to be a character in the piece,” he said, continuing: “To be shown off in all its glory - and it looks amazing.

“A lot of the aerial drone shots are around London Bridge. So you hover above the railway station and the trains coming in and out are like eels or snakes. It reminded me of those images of the neurons in the brain. It had a visual landscape that I liked.”

He went on: “It’s not the Houses of Parliament, the heritage, tourist London. It’s the modern cityscape which is ever changing, vibrant and extraordinary.

“London also gives us a certain scale. But the challenges of filming in the capital are still there. It is difficult. But you just have to be really organised and clear about what you are doing. And it is well worth it. “