The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: How John Darwin’s lies were nearly discovered by his son

22 April 2022, 08:10

John Darwin's sons almost discovered that he had been lying before he returned to England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe has gripped viewers this week.

The four part series tells the story of 'Canoe Man' John Darwin who faked his own death in a bid to claim on his life insurance.

His wife Anne was then left to convince the police, coroners and even her sons that her husband had died in a canoe accident.

But there was one moment in the drama that wasn’t shown, with Anthony almost uncovering his parent’s lies.

John Darwin's sons almost discovered his lies
John Darwin's sons almost discovered his lies. Picture: Alamy

In her 2016 memoir, Anne recalled that when she told her sons she was emigrating to Panama, they wanted to collect some of their dad's possessions to keep.

Anthony chose a book that had been printed in 2003, which was the year after his father had supposedly died.

Anne added that her son never noticed at the time, and only realised later on.

Anthony and Mark were seen mourning their dad in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
Anthony and Mark were seen mourning their dad in The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

The moment Mark and Anthony went to look through their father’s things was seen in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Anne - played by Monica Dolan, is seen telling her sons: “Take whatever you want, or take nothing at all if it doesn't feel right. It is entirely up to you.”

With the camera turning to the table, viewers see three books, a tape recorder, a watch and Darwin's original passport.

This comes after it was revealed that the real Anne Darwin ‘isn’t enjoying’ her story being told again.

John Darwin's possessions were featured on The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
John Darwin's possessions were featured on The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: ITV

Journalist David Leigh appeared on This Morning, where he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how Anne had responded to the drama.

He explained that Anne often says she “doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about” and often asks why there is still so much interest.

“She obviously wishes this wasn’t happening but accepts she played a role in it and understands, to a degree, the fascination from the public,” he said.

“This story has been running now for 15 years and on it goes, so I think she’ll be happy when it’s over and she can get on with her life and spend time with the boys.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Christine's husband

Who is Christine Quinn's husband Christian Richard and what does he do for a job?

Celebrities

How much is Jason Oppenheim worth?

What is Jason Oppenheim's net worth?

Here's everything that happened after the MAFS reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Everything that has happened since the final reunion
Nadia and Denise clashed on Loose Women earlier today

Loose Women's Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha clash over the royal family
The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

Trending on Heart

A woman has complained about the noise from her neighbours

Woman demands neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are 'too noisy'

Lifestyle

Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Chelsea has joined the cast of Selling Sunset

Who is Selling Sunset's British agent Chelsea Lazkani?

Co-op are making the change in a bid to help reduce food waste

Co-op removes 'use-by' dates from all yoghurts in a bid to stop food waste

Lifestyle

Emma Hernan works at The Oppenheim Group

What is Selling Sunset star Emma Herman's net worth?

Celebrities

Tom Parker's fans have raised thousands of pounds in his memory

Tom Parker’s fans raise £63,000 in his memory

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley has been discussing sustainability with her guests on The Rethinkers

The Rethinkers podcast: Katrina Ridley on how to live more sustainably

Celebrities

Chrishell and Jason split up last year

Why did Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell split?

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed

Chrishell Staus net worth: how much does the Selling Sunset star earn?
Catherine Tyldesley has given birth

Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley announces she’s given birth with sweet picture

Celebrities

Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale

Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is he now?

Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello are rumoured to be dating after MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Ella Ding speaks out on romance rumours with Brent Vitiello
A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Couple sparks debate after refusing to swap seats with 'scared' child during flight

Lifestyle

If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise your holiday time this year... (stock images)

How to get 38 days off with 15 days annual leave for your summer holiday this year

Lifestyle

Alice Liveing is the ninth guest on Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Alice Liveing joins Anna Whitehouse for episode nine

Celebrities