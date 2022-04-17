The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: This is where the real John and Anne Darwin are now

Did John and Anne Darwin go to prison and where are they now? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on ITV’s new drama The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

The four-part series tells the true story of John Darwin, who came up with an elaborate plan to fake his own death so his wife Anne could claim his life insurance.

Things didn’t end well for the pair, as they were eventually caught out and both faced jail time for fraud.

But what happened to John and Anne Darwin and where are they now?

John Darwin was sentenced to six years in prison. Picture: Alamy

Where is John Darwin now?

After faking his own death, John spent years hiding in an adjoining home in Seaton Carew, with Anne telling their sons Mark, 45, and Anthony, 42, their dad was dead.

He had planned a new life for he and his wife in Panama, using £250,000 in insurance payouts.

But he decided that he wanted to live back in the UK, so suddenly reappeared at a London police station in 2008, claiming he had lost his memory.

John was found guilty in 2008 and sentenced to six years and three months in prison after admitting eight deception charges.

Anne Darwin released her own book. Picture: Alamy

After being released from prison, John and Anne got a divorce.

70-year-old John now lives in the Philippines with his wife Mercy May, 47, who he married two months after they met online.

According to the Mirror, he still receives a UK state pension of around £134 a week.

Where is Anne Darwin now?

Anne was sentenced to six years and six months in prison for fraud and money-laundering.

While in prison, she decided to separate from her husband and Anne was released in March 2011.

At the time, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that £500k in life insurance and pension payouts received by Anne had been recovered.

Anne released a book in 2016 called Out of My Depth, which told the story from her point of view.

She now lives a quiet life near York and is also thought to have reconciled with her sons.