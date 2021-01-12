This Morning viewers speechless as Fairy, Troll and Leprechaun 'throuple' share relationship details

12 January 2021, 14:06

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Fairy Lolly, Gunther the Troll and Ion the Leprechaun all live together in a polyamorous relationship.

This Morning viewers were left speechless during Tuesday's show when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed a Fairy, a Troll and Leprechaun onto the show.

The 'throuple' – from Seattle in the US – spoke to the presenting duo about their alternative lives and how their polyamorous relationship works.

Prince Fairy Lolly, Gunther the Troll and Ion the Leprechaun all live together in Seattle
Princess Fairy Lolly identifies as a fairy and said that as a "full time fairy" her duty is to "traipse about in the land of real and spread what fairy magic I can".

One of her partners, Gunther, identifies as a troll, while her other partner, Ion, is a 'part-time' leprechaun with a separate career as well.

The three of them live together and describe themselves as a "closed family unit".

When asked how long she has been identifiying as a fairy, Princess Lolly said: "Many years ago, we don't like to count too much, you know how counting goes with time and fairies, we shall say it's been some time, since I was a youngling."

The three of them live together and describe themselves as a 'closed family unit'
Princess Lolly first met Ion, who committed to being with her after she explained she lived a polyamorous life.

The pair then later met Gunther, completing their 'throuple' relationship.

Speaking of when she first met Ion, Princess Lolly said: "When we first met I said this is how I am and I live and I am going toward my fairytale end and if you are going to be in on that it's all or nothing."

When questioned how their bed situation is set up, Princess Lolly explained that all three of them have their own bedrooms.

However, she added in the evenings they try and make sure there is "an even devision of time".

The fairy, leprechaun and troll even recently all came down with Covid-19 after they caught the virus from what they call "the tooth fairy" – or dentist.

