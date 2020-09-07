Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left screaming as nudist man almost reveals penis live on This Morning

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left red-faced after a man almost exposed himself on the live morning show.

This Morning descended into chaos today after Josie Gibson's competition segment almost ended with a nudist man exposing his penis live on TV.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cut to Josie in Liverpool for the competition details towards the end of the show, where she reported live from a nudist club.

Josie stood behind a wind breaker with some nudists to present, while one man used a car door to cover up his private area.

The nudist man almost exposed himself on live TV. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left gobsmacked. Picture: ITV

However, Holly and Phil were left red-faced and cringing as the cameraman's movements almost exposed the man's penis.

As Josie presented, Phil and Holly could be seen hanging onto the edge of their seats as the man was almost exposed.

The nudist used the car door to hide his private area. Picture: ITV

When they cut back to the studio, the presenting duo were laughing as they joked that it was a 'close call'.

Viewers were also left in hysterics over the blunder, with one commenting on Twitter: "Oh @thismorning you need to sort your camera man out! Definitely saw the D!"

Another wrote: "Omg the nude guys have made my day. Can't breathe for laughing."

