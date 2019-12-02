This Morning viewers gobsmacked as widower, 57, reveals online lover conned her out of 40k

2 December 2019, 12:46

A widow said she was left devastated after she was tricked by online fraudsters.

Di Pogson appeared on This Morning today to talk to the show's resident life coaches The Speakmans about her terrible ordeal.

The 57-year-old lost her husband of thirty years, Ian suddenly in 2014.

And after she returned to the dating scene two years later, she appeared to hit the jackpot with businessman Kevin Thompson - a fellow widower, also in his fifties and based in London.

But when he started to ask her for money for his vet bill after two of weeks of dating, Di found it difficult to turn him down and within four weeks she had sent him £40,000 and had to take out a loan.

Di told The Speakmans about her story
Di told The Speakmans about her story. Picture: ITV

It turns out, ‘Kevin’ was in fact a con created by a gang of cruel fraudsters to dupe her out of her money.

Read More: Holly Willoughby screeches in disgust as Phillip Schofield gags on ‘vomit’ sweets

The criminals took more than £240,000 from two victims between 2016 and 2017.

Three of the men, Yaw Sarpong, 22, Nicholas Adade, 23, and Eric Ocansey, 35, have since been given prison sentences totalling more than nine years.

Luckily, now Di is in a happy relationship and is getting married in December next year.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her velvet red dress from Oasis

However, speaking about how it affected her, she admitted she felt “stupid” after falling for the trick.

“I feel stupid, how ridiculous, but I have to accept I wasn’t in a good place and if I dwell on it, they’ve won again,” she told the Speakmans.

And viewers were shocked by the segment, with many taking to Twitter after hearing Di’s story.

“@thismorning I keep saying this over and over again, anyone who asks for money is not truly looking for love, its simple as that. Money is not Love,” said one viewer.

While another said they had “no sympathy” for Di, a third added: “Seriously why do women give men money?? #ThisMorning”

But a fourth wrote: “I’m tearing up for Di... what a lovely lady.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Myles

Gabby Allen shares screenshots of I'm A Celebrity star ex Myles Stephenson's 'cheating' sexts

Celebrities

Ian's swearing was bleeped out of I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity viewers baffled as Ian Wright's swearing is bleeped out of ‘live’ show
Simon Cowell broke down in tears on The X Factor last weekend

Simon Cowell breaks down in tears live on The X Factor as girlfriend Lauren Silverman rushes to his side
Strictly viewers were fuming over Saturday's result

Furious Strictly fans brand Alex Scott exit a ‘fix’ after glitch meant they ‘couldn't vote’

Strictly Come Dancing

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her velvet red dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The star has previously been blasted by cruel trolls for kissing his daughter

David Beckham ignores trolls and kisses daughter Harper, 7, on the lips in Instagram snap

Celebrities

Gavin and Stacey is returning this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special: The full trailer sends fans wild as James Corden teases new details
The Jungle camp had to be evacuated

I'm A Celebrity chaos as stars forced to evacuate and challenge cancelled after storms ravage camp
Andrew Maxwell was voted out of I'm A Celeb tonight

Furious I'm A Celeb fans claim voting is 'rigged' after Andrew Maxwell is booted out
James Haskell has proved controversial with viewers

Who is I'm A Celeb star James Haskell's wife Chloe Madeley and what is her job?

Celebrities