Holly Willoughby screeches in disgust as Phillip Schofield gags on ‘vomit’ sweets

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby was left squealing when co-host Phillip Schofield ate a "vomit-flavoured" sweet.

This Morning took a disgusting turn today as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tested out the best advent calendars for kids on the high street.

As Steve Wilson introduced the duo Jelly Belly Bean’s £15 Boozled Advent Calendar, he explained the product includes a mix of nice and disgusting flavoured sweets.

Holly, 38, said: "You say the odd one could be horrible... but there's spoiled milk, dead fish flavour, skunk spray, mouldy cheese, or bogie-flavoured.

"Oh my God there's a vomit-flavoured one too. What is wrong with them?"

Phillip Schofield was left gagging as he ate a vomit flavoured sweet. Picture: ITV

While the mum-of-three refused to play along and try out the mystery treats, Phil wasted no time digging in.

At first he got lucky with a mild flavoured jelly bean, but after going in for a second try at the sweets, he started shouting: "I've got vomit, I've got vomit!"

Whilst gagging, the 57-year-old asked Holly to "hold his hair back" as he raised his hand to his mouth.

As the studio descended into chaos, the pair were moved on to the next product while they broke out into fits of giggles.

This comes after Holly well and truly got in the Christmas spirit last week as she took a trip to Winter Wonderland with her kids.

And despite normally keeping her family life private, the presenter shared a rare photo which sees all three of them - nine-year-old Harry, seven-year-old Belle and four-year-old Chester - wrapped up walking towards the lights.

She captioned the post: “Thank you for a dreamy night @hydeparkwinterwonderland.”

Holly stunned at the star-studded Winter Wonderland opening. Picture: PA Images

And fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “That looks so much fun .”

While another added: “I hope you had a lovely time xx winter wonderland is magical.”

Holly looked amazing during the evening out, as she stunned in a long black coat and matching lace-up boots along with an oversized burgundy beanie hat.