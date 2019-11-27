Holly Willoughby screeches in disgust as Phillip Schofield gags on ‘vomit’ sweets

27 November 2019, 14:42 | Updated: 27 November 2019, 14:51

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby was left squealing when co-host Phillip Schofield ate a "vomit-flavoured" sweet.

This Morning took a disgusting turn today as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tested out the best advent calendars for kids on the high street.

As Steve Wilson introduced the duo Jelly Belly Bean’s £15 Boozled Advent Calendar, he explained the product includes a mix of nice and disgusting flavoured sweets.

Holly, 38, said: "You say the odd one could be horrible... but there's spoiled milk, dead fish flavour, skunk spray, mouldy cheese, or bogie-flavoured.

"Oh my God there's a vomit-flavoured one too. What is wrong with them?"

Phillip Schofield was left gagging as he ate a vomit flavoured sweet
Phillip Schofield was left gagging as he ate a vomit flavoured sweet. Picture: ITV

While the mum-of-three refused to play along and try out the mystery treats, Phil wasted no time digging in.

Read More: Holly Willoughby squirms as she interviews world's smartest robot on This Morning

At first he got lucky with a mild flavoured jelly bean, but after going in for a second try at the sweets, he started shouting: "I've got vomit, I've got vomit!"

Whilst gagging, the 57-year-old asked Holly to "hold his hair back" as he raised his hand to his mouth.

Read More: Holly Willoughby in floods of tears as This Morning co-star speaks out on domestic violence

As the studio descended into chaos, the pair were moved on to the next product while they broke out into fits of giggles.

This comes after Holly well and truly got in the Christmas spirit last week as she took a trip to Winter Wonderland with her kids.

And despite normally keeping her family life private, the presenter shared a rare photo which sees all three of them - nine-year-old Harry, seven-year-old Belle and four-year-old Chester - wrapped up walking towards the lights.

She captioned the post: “Thank you for a dreamy night @hydeparkwinterwonderland.”

Holly stunned at the star-studded Winter Wonderland opening
Holly stunned at the star-studded Winter Wonderland opening. Picture: PA Images

And fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “That looks so much fun .”

While another added: “I hope you had a lovely time xx winter wonderland is magical.”

Holly looked amazing during the evening out, as she stunned in a long black coat and matching lace-up boots along with an oversized burgundy beanie hat.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gray O'Brien has opened up about his cancer battle

Former Coronation Street star Gray O'Brien reveals he’s been battling 'devastating' cancer for three months

Celebrities

Holly's skirt is from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £30 Reserved skirt and J.Crew knitwear

Celebrities

James Haskell has been accused of mocking disabilities during his time in the jungle

I’m A Celebrity’s James Haskell comes under fire from viewers over ‘club foot’ comment
Ant and Dec responded to speculation over their watches

Ant and Dec respond after I'm A Celebrity fans question why hosts cover their watches
The star has taken off her wedding ring

Jacqueline Jossa takes off wedding ring on I'm A Celebrity amid Dan Osborne cheating rumours

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Here's the best Black Friday sales for holidays

Best Black Friday holiday deals 2019 including RyanAir, TUI and Virgin Atlantic

Travel

Katie Price has spoken out about her bankruptcy news

Katie Price 'blames Peter Andre for bankruptcy' in drunken rant

Celebrities

The paracetamol is an absolute bargain way to clean the iron

Mum restores 'ruined' iron she was intending to bin with 29p Paracetamol

Lifestyle

This mum was left worried when he daughter asked for a DNA test kit for Christmas

Mum and dad left "upset" and concerned after daughter asks for DNA test kit for Christmas

Lifestyle

Dan Osborne

Dan Osborne lands in Australia as he breaks silence on Gabby Allen 'cheating' rumours

Celebrities

Gary Rhodes and his wife and two sons, pictured in 2003

Who was Gary Rhodes? Spiky-haired TV chef's career and life revealed as he dies aged 59

Celebrities