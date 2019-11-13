Holly Willoughby in floods of tears as This Morning co-star speaks out on domestic violence

Eva Speakman appeared on This Morning today to speak about her experience of domestic abuse

Holly Willoughby was in tears on This Morning today as Eva Speakman told of her past experience of domestic violence.

Eva, a life coach and regular on the show, appeared on the sofa with her husband Nik to speak publicly for the first time about suffering domestic violence in a past relationship.

Detailing the horrific abuse, Eva told Holly and Phillip Schofield that she sustained a brain injury from being attacked by her partner in a bar.

Eva Speakman told Holly and Phil her horrific experience of domestic abuse. Picture: ITV

She said: "I got head butted three times and I remember hitting the deck and I just remember excruciating pain that I've never felt in my life. Even though there was so much pain physically, I felt shame because people had actually seen this. I said to my cousin: 'help me, take me to the hospital'."

And speaking about the aftermath, Eva said: "I remember being taken down for x-rays its very blurred," and she heartbreakingly added: "I remember trying to vocalise to my cousin don’t tell my mum and dad".

Speaking about her decision to speak out about her experience, Eva said: "Working with so many other victims of domestic violence and abuse, I said it’s time I need to talk about this now."

Eva urged sufferers to come forward and get help. Picture: ITV

Holly could be seen reaching for tissues and crying throughout Eva's heartbreaking words.

Phil then revealed that the man had come to her parents' house, where she was living, and demanded to see her - before punching her dad in the nose.

Eva then added: "Believe it or not he’s actually been to visit once I remember being on the sofa I’d been very disorientated. and I felt pity for him. But, when he hit my dad, I said don’t go for my family."

Fighting back tears, Holly said: "You’re living with this trauma inside – is it possible to move on?"

Holly fought back tears throughout the segment. Picture: ITV

Eva then said: "It’s absolutely possible. The trouble is I didn’t talk about it enough."

She also urged people suffering from domestic violence or abuse to speak out.

Eva said: "There is no shame associated. You are the victim not the perpetrator. One in four women will experience some sort of abuse, you have to talk.

They won’t change. You think you can change them, they will not change."

Women's Aid can be contacted on 020 7619 1350. You can find more information on their website www.womensaid.org.uk

