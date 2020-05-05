Twilight author Stephenie Meyer reveals a new prequel book is coming

Another Twilight book is in the works. Picture: Summit Entertainment

Twilight fans have gone into meltdown after it was revealed Stephenie Meyer will be releasing her new novel very soon.

Author Stephenie Meyer has been teasing an announcement on her website for a week with a mysterious countdown.

When the timer hit zero yesterday morning, the best-selling author appeared on Good Morning America to tell fans the long awaited prequel of the Twilight saga 'Midnight Sun' will be released this summer.

A statement from the publisher explains Midnight Sun is a ‘companion novel’ told from Edward Cullen’s point of view.

Stephanie Meyer and the stars of Twilight. Picture: Getty Images

The description reads: “Drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.”

Stephanie Meyer revealed she almost delayed the announcement due to current circumstances, but thought her fans had ‘waited long enough’.

She said in a statement: “It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next.

“I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited.

“I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to, and most of all, how much I need more books to read.

“So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while.”

Obviously, the news has sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with one writing on Twitter: “IM GOING TO REREAD TWILIGHT SGHH IN SI EXCITED YAAASS”.

Another said: “I will not be shamed over my excitement of twilight like I was in middle school, I AM EXCITED ABOUT THE NEW TWILIGHT BOOK”.

While a third added: “okay so apparently new #Twilight is coming out and i can’t express how excited i am??? like, that book has been my entire young teenhood and i still love it???”

Midnight Sun will be available August 4, 2020.

The previous vampire-romance books have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart later starring as Edward and Bella in the movie franchise.

