Vigil filming locations: Where was the BBC drama filmed?

Here's where Vigil is filmed in Scotland. Picture: Alamy/BBC

Where was Vigil filmed? Locations in Scotland revealed...

TV favourites Suranne Jones and Martin Compston are back on our screens for brand new BBC drama Vigil.

Martin stars as Craig Burke, a serving member of the Royal Navy, alongside Suranne as DCI Amy Silva.

The six-part drama follows an investigation into the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

From the team behind Line of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders, it is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats.

But where was Vigil filmed and what locations was it shot at around Scotland?

Where was Vigil filmed?

Vigil is set and was filmed in Scotland.

Locals will recognise many locations across Glasgow including the Squinty Bridge and Finnieston Street, Hamilton Park Avenue in the west end and the streets around Blythswood Square.

The series was shot back in August and September of last year, meaning social distancing measures had to be put in place.

According to the BBC synopsis: “The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

Squinty Bridge was used in the filming of Vigil. Picture: Getty Images

“DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.”

Just like Line of Duty, Vigil is comprised of six episodes, with World Productions’ Simon Heath announcing: “We’re thrilled that the first drama out of our Scottish office is such a timely and gripping idea, brilliantly executed by Tom Edge.

“We couldn’t ask for a stronger cast, led by the brilliant Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie.”

Actress Suranne added: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about.

“The cast and crew at World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting.

“Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

“We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices.

“It feels fresh and relevant.”