When does The Drowning start on Channel 5 and what is it about?

19 January 2021, 12:25

The Drowning with air on Channel 5 this February
The Drowning with air on Channel 5 this February. Picture: Channel 5

When does Jill Halfpenny’s new series start on Channel 5?

If you’re looking for a new thriller to watch this winter, Channel 5 has you covered with The Drowning.

The series tells the story of mum Jodie, whose son has been missing for eight years.

When she sees teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced he is her missing child.

But when does it start and what happens in The Drowning? Here’s what we know…

Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning
Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning. Picture: Channel 5

When does The Drowning start on Channel 5?

There is not an exact release date yet, but The Drowning is set to start in early February.

It will be a four part series and is set to run over consecutive nights from Monday to Thursday.

Read More: The Drowning cast: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and where have you seen them before?

What is The Drowning about?

The Drowning follows mum Jodie (Jill Halfpenny) who lost her son eight years ago and has been trying to rebuild her life.

But when she catches sight of Daniel (Cody Molko), she becomes convinced he is her missing child.

Jonas Armstrong plays Jason, who is Jodie’s only sibling and the only real support she has had in her life.

Silent Witness star Deborah Findlay plays Jodie's mother Lynn, teenager Cody Molko plays Daniel and Whitechappel and Silks actor Rupert Penry-Jones has been cast as Daniel’s dad Mark.

The thriller also has a famous writer behind it as it was co-written by Tim Dynevor, who is the husband of Coronation Street actress Sally and dad to Bridgerton star Phoebe.

Francesca Brill and Luke Watson also worked with Tim, while the series is produced by Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s Unstoppable Film & Television.

