The Drowning cast: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and where have you seen them before?

19 January 2021, 12:04

The full cast of The Drowning revealed
The full cast of The Drowning revealed. Picture: Channel 5

Who is in the cast of The Drowning with Jill Halfpenny and what else have they been in?

If you’re after another show to get stuck into over lockdown, Channel 5 has you covered with The Drowning.

The series tells the story of mum Jodie, whose son has been missing for eight years.

When she sees teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced he is her missing child.

But who is in the all-star cast and where have you seen them before?

Jill Halfpenny as Jodie

Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning
Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning. Picture: PA Images

EastEnders fans will know Jill Halfpenny, 45, as Kate Mitchell in the BBC soap from 2002-2005.

She also played Rebecca Hopkins in Coronation Street from 1999 to 2000 and had roles in Waterloo Road, Three Girls, In The Club and Liar.

Jill also won the second series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

Jonas Armstrong as Jason

Jonas Armstrong plays Jason in The Drowning
Jonas Armstrong plays Jason in The Drowning. Picture: PA Images

William Jonas Armstrong, 40, is best known for playing the title role in the BBC One drama series Robin Hood.

Other credits include Death in Paradise, The Street, Line of Duty and The Bay

Deborah Findlay as Lynn

Deborah Findlay plays Lynn in The Drowning
Deborah Findlay plays Lynn in The Drowning. Picture: PA Images

Deborah, 73, has worked primarily on stage during her career and appeared in productions such as Top Girls, Twelfth Night and The Merchant Of Venice.

Her TV credits include Cranford, Children of Earth, Silent Witness and The Split.

Cody Molko as Daniel

Cody has previously starred in Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow and Bone and State of Mind.

Rupert Penry-Jones as Mark

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Mark in The Drowning
Rupert Penry-Jones plays Mark in The Drowning. Picture: Getty Images

50-year-old Rupert Penry-Jones is best known as Adam Carter in Spooks, Clive Reader in Silk, and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel.

He also starred in The Strain and Black Sails.

Who else is in The Drowning?

The Channel 5 series also stars Babs Olusanmokun as Ade after he previously had roles in Black Mirror, The Defenders, and The Widow.

Jade Anouka from His Dark Materials, Cleaning Up and Small Axe has the role of Jodie’s friend and partner Yasmin.

The Drowning is co-written by Tim Dynevor, who is the husband of Coronation Street actress Sally and dad to Bridgerton star Phoebe.

Filming took place in and around Dublin in Ireland last year.

