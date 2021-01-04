When was The Cabins filmed?

The Cabins is airing on ITV this winter. Picture: ITV

When was ITV’s The Cabins filmed and what were the coronavirus restrictions?

If you want to get rid of those January blues, ITV have a brand new dating show to keep us hooked this winter.

While winter Love Island has been cancelled, The Cabins has been dubbed the next best thing as 12 contestants get set to find their match.

The twist is, they must decide on the first date if they want to live together for 24 hours after the first date in a bid to get to know each other better.

The couples will be living in luxury yet rustic cabins each equipped with hot tubs, log fires, state-of-the-art kitchens and cosy outdoor seating.

But with the current coronavirus restrictions, viewers have been left wondering when the show was filmed and what social distancing rules were in place.

When was The Cabins filmed?

ITV has confirmed The Cabins was filmed throughout November, during the second nationwide lockdown in England.

How did they film The Cabins during lockdown?

There were strict Covid protocols in place during filming, with a ‘Covid Management Plan’ put in place to keep everyone safe.

This included the Cabins couples formed ‘Close Contact Cohorts’ and were Covid tested before entering the cabins.

The singletons were made to isolate in a production hotel while awaiting their test results and any pre-show filming was carried out using minimal crew.

All crew were temperature checked and gave a verbal self-declaration of no symptoms on arrival, while they also had to wear mandatory face coverings when not sitting at a desk.

Proximity buzzers were also worn by all site personnel to assist with social distancing and the reduced crew were split into colour coded groups to minimise interaction.

Crew members were also not allowed to enter the cabins and the rooms were thoroughly cleaned and sanitised by a cleaning team between couples.