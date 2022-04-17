Where is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe filmed? Locations in Durham revealed

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe filming locations: New ITV drama shot in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool Headland and South Crescent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re looking for a brand new drama to get stuck into, look no further than The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe.

The ITV series tells the story of how Anne Darwin became complicit in her husband John's elaborate plan to claim his own life insurance.

John attempted to fake his own death, but it didn’t end well for the pair, as they were eventually caught out and both faced jail time for fraud.

But where is The Thief, His Wife and a Canoe set? Here’s what we know…

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe was filmed in Durham. Picture: ITV

Where is The Thief, His Wife and a Canoe filmed?

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is set in County Durham, and it was filmed on location.

Seaton Carew

In real life, John started his plan by canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew where the couple owned two large houses with views of the sea.

Back in April 2021, crowds gathered along The Front in Seaton Carew to catch a glimpse of the filming. \

Teesside Live reported that a camera crew could be seen filming Monica Dolan - who plays Anne - from across the other side of the road.

Some scenes from The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe were filmed in Seaton Crew. Picture: Alamy

John actor Eddie Marsan could also be seen walking with a stick and sitting down at Seaton Carew bus station.

Hartlepool Headland

Filming for the scene with the canoe took place at Hartlepool Headland, where Eddie was seen in a wet suit and carrying a canoe up the beach.

Middlesborough

The stars were also spotted filming in Middlesbrough along St Hilda's and Zetland Street.

Eddie was spotted standing at a bus stop opposite the Transporter Bridge and in a car with co-star Monica on Zetland Street.

Locations in Middlesborough were used for The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Picture: Alamy

Before filming, Eddie said: “I’m so thrilled to be working with Chris Lang, one of our greatest writers, and to get the chance to work with Monica Dolan.

"The story of how and why John Darwin faked his own death to defraud insurance companies is fascinating, and if it weren’t fact, you’d think it unbelievable.

“I can’t pretend to understand what was going on in his head when he made those choices, but I’m going to do my absolute best to portray him, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Monica said: “The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe tells the story of surely the most outrageous fraud of modern times – and my favourite kind of drama is when the outrageous comes from the prosaic.

“As breathtaking as their managing to pull this deception off in the first place, is how spectacularly the couple wrecked it for themselves as soon as they had got away with it.”