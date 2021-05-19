Who killed Erin? Mare of Easttown theories that make total sense

Who killed Erin in Mare of Easttown? The suspects revealed... Picture: HBO/Sky Atlantic

Who murdered Erin in the Mare of Easttown? Everything you need to know about the suspects...

We’re all desperate to find out the truth about who killed Erin in Mare of Easttown.

The murder mystery - starring Kate Winslet - is set in a tightly connected Pennsylvania town.

It follows detective Mare Sheehan as she investigates the murder of young mum Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), who was found dead by Creedham Creek.

But who really killed Erin and what do we know about the Mare of Easttown ending?

Who killed Erin in Mare of Easttown?

Mare of Easttown viewers think Dylan has something to do with Erin's murder. Picture: HBO/Sky Atlantic

Did Dylan kill Erin?

While Dylan seems to really care about DJ, he also forced her friends to burn her private journals.

Fans of the show have been left wondering what incriminating evidence was written in them.

He also flew off the handle when Brianna asked him where exactly he was the night Erin was killed.

“Oh look, Dylan’s whereabouts on the night were suspicious,” said one fan, while another added: “Dylan what did you do! #MareOfEasttown.”

Did Billy kill Erin?

Billy has been a suspect right from the start.

And he didn’t do himself any favours when Mare asked him about the time his young cousin Erin came to stay with him.

Mare of Easttown viewers suspect Billy and John are hiding something. Picture: HBO/Sky Atlantic

When it comes to baby DJ, Billy seems to be the only character who has somewhat ginger hair - will DNA prove he’s the dad?

Did John kill Erin?

Viewers have suspected John from the start, as he seems determined to keep his brother Billy’s secrets by any means.

There’s also chance he is baby DJs dad, so would he go as far as killing Erin if she threatened to reveal the news?

Did Frank kill Erin?

While Mare's ex has an alibi, he has been known to lie throughout the series.

Firstly, he didn’t tell the truth about delivering nappies and formula to Erin, and there is something suspicious going on with his fiancée.

Lori is Mare's best friend in Mare of Easttown. Picture: HBO/Sky Atlantic

Did Lori kill Erin?

Mare’s best friend Lori might not be one of the main suspects, but if John is the father of DJ then could she have hit out in anger?

Lori has also expressed an interest in adopting DJ which could suggest she feels guilty about something…

Did Richard kill Erin?

While he hasn’t had much to do with the case just yet, Richard did suspiciously turn up just as Erin was murdered.

