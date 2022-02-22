Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying and where have you seen him before?

22 February 2022, 15:28

One Of Us Is Lying cast: who plays Jake and where have you seen actor Barrett Carnahan before?

If you haven't binged every episode already, you can bet that One Of Us Is Lying is about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

The eight part murder mystery drama centres around a disparate group of high school students who all end up in detention together. After one of them dies of an anaphylactic shock, an investigation into who is responsible for the death ensues.

The show features a number of recognisable faces in the cast, and many viewers may be wondering where they recognise Jake from.

Here's your need-to-know.

Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying
Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying. Picture: Getty

Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying?

Jake is played by American actor Barrett Carnahan.

Barrett was born and raised in Ohio, USA, and has previously appeared in a number of well-known films and TV shows.

Recently, he has starred in Cruel Summer, Cobra Kai, and Alexa & Katie.

Jake has appeared in a number of popular TV shows
Jake has appeared in a number of popular TV shows. Picture: Getty

He has also had roles in Grey's Anatomy and Modern Family.

In One Of Us Is Lying, he plays Jake, the boyfriend of Addy and a popular football player.

Is Barrett Carnahan on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @barrettcarnahan210.

Does Barrett Carnahan have a wife or girlfriend?

Barrett is married to a woman named Nina, and the pair recently announced that they're expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of them holding baby scans, Barrett wrote: weet baby, we haven’t met you yet but you are already our everything. Made up of and surrounded by a love that will forever move mountains for you. ♥️ #14weeks #babycarnahan #butterfliestobaby #secretsout".

