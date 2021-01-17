Who is Rufus Hound? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and wife revealed

Rufus Hound is taking part in Dancing On Ice this year. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram/ITV

What is Rufus Hound's real name and does he have children? Here's what we know...

It’s time to curl up on the sofa with a cup of tea, because Dancing On Ice is here to get us through the January blues.

And one celebrity hoping to impress the judges this year is comedian and actor Rufus Hound.

But who is Rufus and is he married? Here’s what we know…

How old is Rufus Hound and what is his real name?

Rufus Hound was born on 6 March 1979, making him 41-years-old.

Rufus and his children Alby and Hilda. Picture: PA Images

His name is actually Robert James Blair Simpson, but he adopted his stage name working at the Edinburgh Festival in the early 2000s.

He grew up in Surrey and made a name for himself as a comedian after appearing on comedy panel shows such as Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice.

What TV shows has Rufus Hound been in?

Rufus hosted Top of the Pops in 2005 and 2006 alongside Fearne Cotton.

He also narrated the 2009 series Rocket Science and has appeared on The Apprentice: You're Fired! and Richard & Judy.

Rufus won the 2013 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special when he was partnered with Flavia Cacace.

The actor has also starred in stage productions including Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Boy In The Dress and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Is Rufus Hound married and does he have children?

Rufus married his partner Beth Johnson back in 2007, just four months after they met at Reading festival.

They tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and went on to have two children - Alby and Hilda.

Rufus announced his split from Beth last year, writing on Twitter at the time: "In April, Beth and I made the sad decision to end our marriage.

"We will always have much love and respect for each other.

"Even though we are separated we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority."