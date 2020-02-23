Who won Love Island and which couples came second, third and fourth?

The Love Island winners were crowned tonight. Picture: ITV

The first ever winter series of Love Island came to an end tonight (23 February) - here's everything that went down in the final.

The winners of Love Island 2020 were crowned tonight, with Paige Turley and Finn Tapp taking home the £50,000 prize.

In usual form, both were given an envelope - one containing £50,000, and the other nothing - and were tasked with deciding whether to share the prize money or take it all for themselves.

It was Paige who picked the £50,000 envelope, and she opted to share it with Finn.

Paige and Finn have won Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who came second, third and fourth in Love Island?

The final results are as follows:

First place: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Second place: Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman

Third place: Demi Jones and Luke Mabbot

Fourth place: Jess Gale and Ched Uzor

Jess and Ched finished in fourth place. Picture: ITV

When is Love Island back for the summer series?

ITV have confimed that Love Island will be back for its usual series this summer - and you can apply now to be a contestant.

An ad on the channel's Be On TV website reads: "How do you fancy finding love in the sun?"

"We’re now on the lookout for lively singles from across the country to take part.

Read more: Love Island viewers stunned by Paige Turley's amazing singing voice as she performs for the islanders

"ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

How can you apply for Love Island 2020?

If you fancy yourself as a contestant, you can apply online here.

The website states that applications will close on 30 April 2020.