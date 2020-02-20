Love Island viewers stunned by Paige Turley's amazing singing voice as she performs for the islanders

Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige previously auditioned for Britain's Got Talent before appearing on Love Island.

The remaining Love Island contestants took part in a talent show in tonight's episode, and viewers have been left stunned by Paige Turley's amazing singing voice.

Paige stunned Love Island viewers with her voice tonight. Picture: ITV

She treated her fellow islanders to a rendition of Show Me Love, and viewers were quick to compliment her voice on Twitter.

paige wowwwww — t🦋 (@tvstify) February 20, 2020

Finn being Paige’s biggest fan is honestly making me



#loveisland pic.twitter.com/vP9kaBKNVR — Becca ✨✨✨ (@bexielou) February 20, 2020

What a voice Paige has 🎤🎵👏👏 #LoveIsIand — Kevin Fitzpatrick (@FitzpatrickKev) February 20, 2020

Paige appeared on Britain's Got Talent when she was just 14, singing Skinny Love by Birdy in her first audition and gaining four 'yes' votes from the judges. She made it all the way through to the live semi-finals.

The islanders showed off their talents during tonight's show. Picture: ITV

Her boyfriend Finn Tapp also treated the villa to a rendition of Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone while dressed in a towel and shower cap.

Fellow islander Luke M also showed off his guitar skill during the show, while his partner Demi treated her fellow islanders to a history quiz.

Jess and Ched performed a couple's workout, while Luke T and Siannise did a dance routine.

Mike showed off his drumming skills, while his partner Priscilla did a dance that prompted Siannise to exclaim: “She needs to teach me a few moves!”