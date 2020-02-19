Which song did Lewis Capaldi write about Love Island star and ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley?

The singer used to date Love Island favourite Paige Turley when they were younger. Picture: ITV + PA

The singer-songwriter, 23, confused everyone when he revealed that Someone You Loved wasn't about ex Paige.

Lewis Capaldi's written a fair few hit singles off the back of having his heart broken, and rumour was it that the girl behind his heartbreak was none other than Love Island's Paige Turley.

The gorgeous blonde name dropped her famous ex in her Love Island introduction VT, suggesting that the global number one single, Someone You Loved, was about her. But it looks like it was a different song...

Everyone believed this for some time, that was until Lewis spoke out and revealed that the smash hit Someone You Loved wasn't in fact about Paige, or any woman he'd dated.

Speaking at the Brit Awards, he revealed that it was actually about his grandmother, who passed away not long before he wrote the hit single, and jokingly thanked her for helping his music career.

Lewis, 23, was collecting his Brit statue for Song Of The Year when he name-dropped Paige and stressed that the song is definitely not about her.

The star brought a bottle of Buckfast to the stage to accept his award for the song. Picture: PA

Swigging from a bottle of Buckfast, the hilarious star said: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on Love Island."

Chuckling as the crowds cheered his hilarious comment on, Lewis continued: "It's actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago.

"I hope to god that ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV dating show."

It wasn't the first time he stated this, after he spoke to an Australian radio show last week, saying in his typical humorous tone: "It's about my grandmother, who's dead, f***.

"She died a few years ago. Your classic death, not coming back that sort of thing."

However, it's come out that another one of his tunes is about her, the other hit, Hold Me While You Wait.

Lewis made this admission while performing in the West End on Saturday, according to The Sun.

e told the crowd it’s about a relationship that is "going well, and the lady has different ideas."

"She thinks it’s going horribly and then she leaves, and you’re quite sad about it, and you write an album about it."

He then added: "And then she ends up going on Love Island."

Not to jump to conclusions, but we're pretty sure this can only be Paige.

However, it was a fair few years ago that the pair ended things and Lewis insists there are no hard feelings and that they're friendly.

He added: "For the record, I hope my ex-girlfriend wins Love Island. Not bitter."