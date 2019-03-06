Man Charged With Southampton Park Rape

A man's been charged with raping a woman in a Southampton park, following a three-month investigation.



The 18-year-old was attacked as she walked through Riverside Park just off of Woodmill Lane between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Sunday 2 December 2018.



Jozef Janczura, aged 33, of Laburnum Road, Southampton has been charged with rape of a female over the age of 16-years-old and causing actual bodily harm.

He will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 7 March.)