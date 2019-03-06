Man Charged With Southampton Park Rape

6 March 2019, 17:03 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 17:09

Police Car

A man's been charged with raping a woman in a Southampton park, following a three-month investigation.


The 18-year-old was attacked as she walked through Riverside Park just off of Woodmill Lane between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Sunday 2 December 2018.

Jozef Janczura, aged 33, of Laburnum Road, Southampton has been charged with rape of a female over the age of 16-years-old and causing actual bodily harm. 

He will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 7 March.)

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boy, 17, arrested after woman and young child die at home in Ipswich

UK & World

R Kelly in custody over child support payment

Showbiz

Paddy Lowe takes 'leave of absence' from Williams F1

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News