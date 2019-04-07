Millbrook Roundabout In Southampton To Reopen

A major roadworks project in Southampton has been finished three weeks early.

The Millbrook Roundabout is due to re-open tonight after being rebuilt and resurfaced - the work's cost £8.3m.

All traffic management and diversions associated with the works will be removed by the morning of Monday 8 April.



The project started in October 2018 and was completed in four phases in order to keep a section of the roundabout open at all times.



This meant working closely with the port and with local businesses and keeping residents and commuters informed throughout.

The finished scheme includes a fully reconstructed carriageway all of the way around the roundabout. This includes new drainage, traffic signals, signage, street lighting and lane markings.

There is also an extra lane on the south side of the roundabout.

A new cycle path next to the roundabout provides better access to Southampton from the West.

Almost 38,000 vehicles cross the roundabout every day including up to 1500 lorries

It's a major access point for the £40bn of goods that pass through the port every year

The total reconstruction was completed in just 23 weeks

Work took place between 7am and 6pm, 7 days a week

The roundabout was excavated to a depth of up to 2m in places

Just under 28,000 tons of material were excavated, the majority recycled and reused

8200m of new kerb and ducting was laid (over 5 miles)



Denise Edghill, Director of Growth at Southampton City Council, said:



"I'm delighted to announce that we are able to fully reopen Millbrook Roundabout ahead of schedule this weekend. Our teams have been working hard every single day over the last few months to deliver the works on time and on budget.



"This project has had an unavoidable impact on road users and residents. We have made every effort throughout to minimise disruption and I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we got on with the rebuilding work."

"This is essential investment that will make sure the roundabout is fit for purpose and supports the growth and prosperity of Southampton for years to come."



Balfour Beatty Contract Director, Brian Hammersley, said:



"We are pleased to report that we have completed the final phase of essential work to reconstruct Millbrook Roundabout ahead of schedule.



"The scale and depth of the reconstruction, from the start of detailed design through to completion, is testament to the team's capabilities and expertise in delivering quality infrastructure for our clients.



"Throughout, we have worked closely with Southampton City Council and local businesses to minimise disruption to the travelling public."