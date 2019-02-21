Police Officer Stabbed In Portsmouth

A policeman has been stabbed in the back near a children's playground in Portsmouth.

The officer was on patrol in Stamshaw park near Newcomen Road when the incident occurred just after midday on Thursday.

He has been rushed to hospital via air ambulance, though his injuries are said to be non life threatening.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing, but Hampshire Police confirm there is no wider risk to the community at this time.

Portsmouth City Council said the playground in Stamshaw Park had been closed until further notice.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting 44190063033.