Totton Crackdown On Anti Social Behaviour

Officers from Totton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have set up a dispersal order as part of a clampdown on anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

It follows concerns raised about anti-social behaviour, such as aggressive begging and drug use and supply, in the Totton precinct area.

The order gives officers the power to disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour from a specified area.

The order lasts until 9am on Sunday 3 March, at which point the situation will be reviewed.

Sergeant Rob Ford said: “The aim of this order is to improve the quality of life for the whole community, including residents and retailers.

“We know that such anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact to those visiting the town centre area.

“I’d encourage anyone who has encountered these types of issues to speak to our officers while they are out on patrol.

“It’s also important that people report issues to us by calling 101, as this will help us target our resources and respond accordingly.

“Officers will signpost those in genuine need to partners and support agencies.

“But where people are behaving in a way that causes others alarm and distress, we will take action.”

The boundary of the area covered runs along Testwood Lane to Commercial Road, and back along Library Road to Testwood Lane.