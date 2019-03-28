Two Boys, 11 and 13, Arrested Over Huge Southampton Fire

Two boys aged 11 and 13 have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a huge fire in an empty building in Southampton.

The fire was reported at 2pm on March 26 at a vacant commercial property under construction in St Mary Street.

More than 70 firefighters were called to the scene, and it took them several hours to bring the blaze under control. Police also attended and closed off nearby roads.

Due to the intensity of the fire, nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reports of anyone being injured as a result of the fire.



Police previously released an image of three people seen on the roof of the building prior to the fire starting but say they have since been identified and eliminated from the investigation.

The two boys arrested today, both from Southampton, remain in police custody.



In a statement, Hampshire police said:

"As the investigation into the fire continues, so does our appeal for witnesses.



"If you or anyone you know was in or near the building before the fire started, any information you have could be vital to our investigation so it is important that you contact us.



"We know that a lot of people were filming the fire, so if anyone has any mobile phone footage that they haven't yet given to us, please call."