Two-Year-Old Girl Bitten On Face By Dog In Southampton

Police want to find the owner of a husky which bit a two-year-old girl on the face outside a Lidl store in Southampton.

The dog was tethered up outside the supermarket in Antelope Businesses Park on Bursledon Road between 3pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday 29 January.

The girl was with her father and approached the dog on the way into the store, and it was friendly.

On the way out of the store the girl approached the dog again. This time the dog bit her face, causing bike marks to her nose and chin that required stitches.

In a statement, Hampshire police said:

"Do you know anyone who was in Lidl's on Tuesday afternoon who owns a Husky?

"We would like to trace the owner of this dog to review the dog's behaviour.

"Our advice is to refrain from approaching a dog you don't know without the owner present and with their consent, especially when a dog is tethered."