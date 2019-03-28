South Hams family wants more research

28 March 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 11:32

A Devon family have raised £5,200 to support research at the University of Exeter Medical School and Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E), to investigate the disease that killed a much-loved husband and father.

The donation is in memory of Bob Mason, a Chartered Engineer from Kingsbridge in South Devon, who died on 4th August 2018, aged 73, after a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Bob's wife June Mason, and his children Jeremy, Steve and Jo, have undertaken a series of fundraising activities to help raise awareness of the condition and support research in Bob's name. 

They will also be completing the London-Brighton bike ride this summer, taking place on 16th June. 

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) causes a build-up of scarring in the lungs, causing them to become stiffer and making it difficult to breathe. 

More than 30,000 people in the UK are known to have IPF, and it is responsible for one per cent of all deaths in the country, however there is currently no cure and treatments are limited. 

Further research is therefore critical for accelerating drug development and improving patient outcomes. 

Dr Chris Scotton, of the University of Exeter Medical School, and Chairperson of the British Association for Lung Research, investigates several lung conditions, with a particular focus on IPF. 

He said: "We are incredibly grateful to June and her family for their generosity and support of the work that we are doing. 

"IPF is a progressive condition with no current cure, and Bob's story is a stark reminder of why we need to do more to understand the causes and find new treatments. 

"IPF is responsible for thousands of deaths per year, but gets surprisingly little attention and receives only limited research funding compared to other diseases such as cancer - and that makes donations such as this even more valuable." 

The family visited the University of Exeter Medical School and RD&E to see how their generosity will support research into the condition. 

For anyone wishing to donate to the London-Brighton bike ride, 'Bob's Bikers', there is a JustGiving page which can be found here: 

www.justgiving.com/teams/BobMasonsBikers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter!

Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

News

Chinese supplier steps into tussle for retailer LK Bennett

UK & World

Girl, 9, dies in shower electrocution - along with stepdad who came to her aid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

TV & Movies

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Lifestyle

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

TV & Movies

The BAFTAs return again thus year with a host of new nominees

TV Baftas 2019: Date, nominations and how to watch the awards

TV & Movies