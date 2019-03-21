£840,000 To Tackle Hate Crime In Wales

The Welsh Government has announced £840,000 of funding to reduce the scale and impact of hate crimes

Statistics show 74% of hate crimes and incidents in Wales relate to race and/or religion, meaning BAME and minority faith communities are disproportionately affected with often devastating impacts on victims, their families and the wider community.

The one-off grants will fund projects within organisations who already work in these communities, including those working with non-UK EU citizens, asylum seekers and refugees.

The Deputy Minister and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, said

"Wales has a proud history as a diverse and welcoming society and there is no doubt this will continue following Brexit. These announcements reflect the Welsh Government's long-held commitment to championing justice and race equality across our nation.

"However, we show no complacency and fully recognise the impact hate crimes have on our minority communities. With incidents such as in New Zealand, the threat of the extreme right is present globally and we must continue to send out the message that we abhor racism here in Wales.

"The funding commitments shared today will go towards ensuring everyone in Wales feels safe, supported and that Wales is a nation of sanctuary, regardless of race of religion."