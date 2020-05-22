Fines for lockdown rule breakers increase in Wales

22 May 2020, 13:59

Lockdown in Wales
Lockdown in Wales. Picture: Getty

As lockdown continues in Wales, the Welsh Government has increased fines for those who repeated flout the rules.

Until now, the first fine was £60 (reduced to £30 if paid immediately) which then doubled to £120 for a second offence and any other offence beyond that.

Under the new rules, the first fine remains at £60 but will now double each time someone breaks the rules, up to a maximum of £1,920 for a sixth and any following offences.

In announcing the change, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said:

"As we approach the bank holiday weekend, we continue to ask people to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus.

If they are exercising – please stay safe and stay local.I want to thank everyone for their continuing support in reducing the spread of coronavirus in Wales – by sticking to the rules, we are all helping to protect each other and our NHS and we are saving lives.

These changes will send a strong signal to the small minority of people who are blatantly ignoring the rules and undermining the efforts of everybody else who are doing the right thing."

