Breaking News

Wales' schools reopen to more pupils from June 29th

3 June 2020, 12:44 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 13:06

Schools in Wales
Schools in Wales. Picture: Welsh Government

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams has given an update on when schools will start reopening to further pupils.

Under the new plan which aims to give pupils the chance to "Check in, catch up and prepare for September", pupils will begin returning from the 29th of June.

Pupils from all age groups in schools, including college students will be given the opportunity to return to school at some point.

Schools have stayed open through the pandemic for the children of key workers but this is the first confirmation that more pupils will now return.

Kirsty Williams says only around a third of students will be present at any one time, with further details on how these plans will work to be released next week. She says that entire year groups will not return together.

She says they will make allowances for families individual circumstances saying they would respect the personal decisions of parents who may choose not to send their children back.

She described it as an opportunity for pupils to spend "face to face time in a small dedicated group".

This year's summer term is being extended by a week to July 27th. As a result of this the autumn half term will be extended to two weeks.

The Minister also thanked all members of the "education family" including teachers and staff across Wales.

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd death: No action against Jadon Sancho for supportive message

News

Sophie Ellis-Bextor ends up in A&E after 'gory' bike accident

Showbiz

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson promises COVID-19 tests will be 'turned around' in 24 hours by end of month

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Junior looks just like his dad

Junior Andre looks the spitting image of dad Peter in Mysterious Girl video as he flashes abs

Celebrities

Joe and Stacey have sparked numerous wedding rumours in the past

Are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon married? Why he wears a ring on his wedding finger

Celebrities

How you can educate yourself on racism and help support the Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter: How you can support the anti-racism movement through charities, organisations, books and TV

Lifestyle

Hayfever seems to be affecting people more in 2020

Why is hayfever so bad this year 2020?

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has opened up about spending time with his family

Phillip Schofield gives insight into lockdown family time with Stephanie following rumours he moved out

Celebrities

It won't be long until Primark reopens - we can't wait!

When is Primark going to reopen? And will there be a huge lockdown sale?

Fashion