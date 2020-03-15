Welsh Communities Come Together to Support the Vulnerable

15 March 2020, 21:24 | Updated: 15 March 2020, 21:33

Welsh Flag Wall
Picture: Pixabay

Across Wales thousands join groups to help people self-isolating due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Good neighbours in cities, towns and villages throughout Wales have been the driving force behind the pages created on Facebook.

The organisers are aiming to connect those who are willing to give up their time to help support those who may struggle in the coming weeks and months, with a particular focus on the elderly and vulnerable.

People have offered to pick up and deliver groceries, medicine and other essential items or carry out any other errands required.

You can find your local group below. If you know of any others or of any great efforts in your community, let us know by tweeting @heartwales.

Anglesey

Barry

Brecon

Carms West and South Pembs

Cardiff Group 1

Cardiff Group 2

Cardiff - Penylan and Cyncoed

Cardiff - Roath, Cathays, Gabalfa and Heath

Chester

Conwy - Ty'n Y Groes

Llandrindod Wells

Machynlleth

South Wales

Swansea

Please note Heart is not responsible for the content of these Facebook groups.

