Welsh cycling star steps in to replace health worker's stolen bike

Cardiff cyclist Luke Rowe made the amazing gesture on Twitter.

Anaesthetic research fellow Tom Roberts tweeted his frustration to have had his bike disappear while he was hard at work.

To the person who stole my bike while I was working on the intensive care unit - I hope you enjoy it. — Tom Roberts (@TomRoberts87) April 4, 2020

But within less than an hour Luke Rowe, who rides for Team Ineos alongside teammate Geraint Thomas, stepped in to make sure he wouldn't be without transport for long.