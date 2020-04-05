Welsh cycling star steps in to replace health worker's stolen bike

5 April 2020, 16:31 | Updated: 5 April 2020, 16:36

Luke Rowe
Luke Rowe. Picture: Getty

Cardiff cyclist Luke Rowe made the amazing gesture on Twitter.

Anaesthetic research fellow Tom Roberts tweeted his frustration to have had his bike disappear while he was hard at work.

But within less than an hour Luke Rowe, who rides for Team Ineos alongside teammate Geraint Thomas, stepped in to make sure he wouldn't be without transport for long.

