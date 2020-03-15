Welsh Football Legend Offers Coronavirus Support

Jess Fishlock. Picture: PA

Wales international Jess Fishlock has reached out to help those in need.

The midfielder tweeted to people in the Seattle and Tacoma areas of Washington in the United States, where she is based with her current club OL reign.

She offered to run grocery or supermarket deliveries to those in need.

Jess who has been awarded an MBE and captained the Welsh women's football team became the first ever Welsh player, male or female, to earn a hundred caps for their country.

She has played for clubs across Europe, in Australia and the United States and won the UEFA Champions League with Lyon.

Fellow international Natasha Harding was among those praising the kind gesture.