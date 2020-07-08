Which of the Chancellor's announcements apply to Wales?

The Chancellor Delivers Summer Economic Update To The House Of Commons. Picture: Getty

The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has given a Summer Economic Update with a number of measures included but which will apply to Wales and which won't?

The "Eat out to Help Out Scheme" - will apply in Wales ✅

This will offer 50% off meals in participating restaurants from Monday to Wednesday.

It'll apply to eat-in meals (and non-alcoholic drinks) up to a maximum of £10 per person and can be used unlimited times.

A 15% VAT cut on eating out, accommodation and attractions - will apply in Wales ✅

The rate of VAT for food and drink (excluding alcohol) in pubs, restaurants, cafes, takeaways and bars will reduce to 5% until January next year.

Accomodation providers and tourist attractions will also be included.

The furlough job retention bonus - will apply in Wales ✅

Businesses that bring staff back from furlough and keep them continuously employed through to January will receive a bonus of £1,000.

Kick start for young people - will apply in Wales ✅

This scheme will aim create jobs by funding jobs at minimum wage to get 16-24 year olds into work.

Areas that won't apply in Wales ❌

A new national traineeship scheme, a careers service and a bonus for employers who take on apprentices will apply in England only.

Meanwhile a rise in the minimum property value that "stamp duty" tax applies to will apply in England. Wales has its own separate Land Transaction Tax which is unaffected by the announcement.

However, as a result of the new spending announced for plans in England, the Welsh Government is going to have access to half a billion pounds worth of extra cash to spend on its own projects.