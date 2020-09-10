Merthyr and Rhondda Councils Appeal to Avoid Lockdown

10 September 2020, 19:01

Coronavirus Cases On The Rise In Wales
Testing for coronavirus takes places in Rhondda Cynon Taf County. Picture: Getty

People living in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Boroughs are being encouraged to follow guidelines to avoid the areas needing to be put into a local lockdown.

In a joint statement the leaders of both councils have called on residents to do the following:

Only use public transport for essential purposes, which includes travel to education, work, essential medical appointments, shopping and visiting supermarkets.

Work from home for the next few weeks if possible.

Wear a three layer face coverings or masks, where it is safe to do so, whilst in work, in supermarkets and other indoor or crowded public spaces (recommended for age 12 and over.

Not visit care homes, unless it is an end of life visit where full PPE will be required.

Both Councils have said that schools will remain open and home to school transport will continue to operate in accordance with the latest Public Health Wales guidance.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and the two local authorities are also recommending for residents and family members in households who were previously part of the NHS Shielding Scheme, to ask their employers if it is practical to work from home, but have said it does not mean the shielding scheme is restrating.

Residents are also urged to assess the risks associated with their day to day life and avoid, where possible, crowded public places, particularly indoor public spaces.

The guidance follows local lockdown measures being introduced in neighbouring Caerphilly after a rising number of cases across parts of Wales.

