New rules set out as Wales reopens after Firebreak

Wales reopens after firebreak lockdown. Picture: Getty

First Minister Mark Drakeford has set out the new rules for Wales as the firebreak period ends on the 9th November.

From the 9th of November all the businesses that were closed during the firebreak lockdown will reopen.

Meanwhile, a new set of "national rules" are being brought in across Wales.

All these rules are set to be reviewed by the Welsh Government in two weeks.

Travel

There will be no restriction on travel within Wales.

However, leaving Wales (with England set to begin its own national lockdown this week) will only be allowed with a reasonable excuse, such as for work.

Household mixing

Two households within Wales will be allowed to form an "extended household" bubble.

People should only meet indoors with their bubble.

If one person from either of the households develops COVID symptoms everyone in the bubble must self-isolate.

Work

The requirement to work from home will continue to be in place.

Indoor and outdoor events

Meanwhile, up to 15 people will be able to meet for an organised event indoors such as a wedding reception, subject to "covid secure" and social distancing policies being followed.

This can be up to 30 people outdoors.

Schools

All schools will reopen after the firebreak

Worship

Churches and places of worship will resume services

Local services

Local authorities will resume services based on their local circumstances. Community centres will be available for small groups to meet safely indoors during the winter.